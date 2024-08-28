Agfa-Gevaert NV Achieves Strong Q2 Growth

Agfa Gevaert NV (GB:0MFU) has released an update.

Agfa-Gevaert NV reported a strong second quarter in 2024, with the Digital Print & Chemicals division and HealthCare IT experiencing significant growth and profitability improvements. Despite ongoing pressure on film activities due to macroeconomic challenges, the company’s adjusted EBITDA increased to 22 million euros, and they expect a cost reduction of 50 million euros by the end of 2027 from restructuring their film-related business. With stable revenue compared to the previous year and an increased gross profit margin, Agfa-Gevaert remains resilient in a fluctuating market.

