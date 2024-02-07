AgeX Therapeutics Postpones Merger Completion with Serina

AgeX Therapeutics Inc (AGE) has released an update.

AgeX has officially extended the deadline for completing its planned merger with Serina by 60 days, pushing the finalization date from February 29, 2024, to April 29, 2024. This extension allows both AgeX and Serina additional time to finalize the transaction before either party can opt to terminate the agreement unilaterally.

