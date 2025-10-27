Agenus Inc. Advances Cancer Treatment with New Drug Combination Study

Agenus Inc. ((AGEN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The study titled A Phase 1/2 Immunotherapy Study of Evofosfamide in Combination with Zalifrelimab and Balstilimab in Patients with Advanced Solid Malignancies aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of a drug combination for treating advanced or metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, and HPV-negative squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. This study is significant as it explores new treatment avenues for these challenging conditions.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests a combination of three investigational drugs: Evofosfamide, Zalifrelimab, and Balstilimab. These drugs are intended to work together to enhance the immune system’s ability to fight cancer cells.

Study Design: This interventional study follows a non-randomized, sequential model without masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants receive the drug combination in a structured sequence to assess its impact.

Study Timeline: The study began on January 9, 2025, with the latest update on January 17, 2025. These dates mark the initiation and the most recent progress update, indicating the study’s active recruitment phase.

Market Implications: This study update could positively influence Agenus Inc.’s stock performance by showcasing its commitment to innovative cancer treatments. As the study progresses, investor sentiment may improve, especially if early results are promising. Competitors in the oncology sector will likely monitor these developments closely.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

