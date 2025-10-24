Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd Completes $7 Million IPO and Lists on Nasdaq

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd. Class A ( (AGCC) ) is now available.

Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd announced the completion of its initial public offering (IPO) on October 23, 2025, where it sold 1,750,000 Class A ordinary shares at a price of $4.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of $7.0 million. The shares began trading on Nasdaq under the symbol ‘AGCC’ on October 22, 2025. The company plans to use the proceeds to expand its supplier network, increase bottling capacity, enhance warehouse facilities, and implement strategic marketing initiatives to strengthen its market presence in Asia-Pacific regions.

More about Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd. Class A

Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd is a Taiwan-based company specializing in the import and distribution of high-quality whiskies. The company operates in the whisky industry, focusing on three main areas: procurement and distribution of bottled whisky, procurement and distribution of raw cask whisky, and a cask-to-bottle distribution business. This allows the company to cater to diverse consumer preferences and market demands, leveraging strategic collaborations and extensive industry experience.

Average Trading Volume: 1,271,297

