Ageas NV Announces Strong H1 2024 Financials

Ageas NV reported a robust first half of 2024 with a net operational result of EUR 613 million, driven by strong growth in both Life and Non-Life insurance premium incomes, which saw increases of 10% and 23% respectively. The company’s solid financial performance, including a significant rise in premium income to EUR 10.2 billion, has led to a shareholder dividend of EUR 1.50 per share and the launch of a EUR 200 million share buyback program. Additionally, Ageas has been recognized for its sustainability efforts, including its inclusion in the BEL®ESG index and its Belgian subsidiary obtaining the Ecovadis Platinum label.

