AgEagle Announces 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split Event

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS) has released an update.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stockholders authorized the Board to implement a reverse stock split, and the Board has approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of the company’s common stock to increase per share price and maintain NYSE American listing. The reverse stock split, taking effect on February 9, 2024, will convert every twenty shares into one, uniformly affecting all shareholders without altering percentage ownership interests, voting rights, or par value, except in the case of fractional shares, which will be rounded up. No action is required from stockholders for the exchange of shares, and the number of authorized shares will remain the same post-amendment.

