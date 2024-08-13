AGC Director Increases Shareholdings Post-EGM

Australian Gold & Copper Ltd. (AU:AGC) has released an update.

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd. (AGC) has reported a significant change in director Zhang Yong’s holdings, following a share placement approved at their EGM on July 12, 2024. Zhang acquired an additional 18,906,250 fully paid ordinary shares at a value of $6,050,000, increasing his total to 141,128,472 shares. These changes were not conducted during a closed period requiring prior clearance.

