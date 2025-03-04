AG Mortgage Investment Trust Reports Strong 2024 Results

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( (MITT) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information AG Mortgage Investment Trust presented to its investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a residential mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. The company is externally managed by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., within the TPG platform.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust reported strong financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2024, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. The company achieved a quarterly economic return on equity of 2.4% and an annual economic return on equity of 11.7%, reflecting its strategic asset allocation and market opportunities.

Key financial highlights include a book value of $10.64 per share as of December 31, 2024, and net income available to common stockholders of $1.23 per diluted share for the year. The company declared a total dividend of $0.75 per common share for 2024. The investment portfolio was valued at $6.7 billion, with a net interest margin of 0.8% and a GAAP leverage ratio of 11.6x.

Looking forward, AG Mortgage Investment Trust remains committed to its growth initiatives and creating greater value for shareholders. The company’s management is optimistic about leveraging its external manager’s support to navigate market opportunities and enhance shareholder returns.