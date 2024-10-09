AG Barr Executives Invest in Employee Share Plan

AG Barr (GB:BAG) has released an update.

AG Barr has publicly disclosed share purchases made by key management personnel under the company’s All Employee Share Ownership Plan. Finance Director Stuart Lorimer and Non-Executive Director Julie Barr each bought and were allocated matching shares at a price of £6.18 per share. The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange as part of an initiative aimed at fostering employee ownership of the company.

