AFT Pharmaceuticals’ Shareholder Meeting Details

AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced their Annual Meeting of shareholders to be held on 2 August 2024, where Chairman David Flacks and CEO Hartley Atkinson will overview the company’s yearly performance. Shareholders will vote on key resolutions, including the re-election of directors and the authorization of directors to fix auditor fees. The company’s board has unanimously recommended voting in favor of all proposed resolutions.

