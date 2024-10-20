AFT Pharmaceuticals Partners for Global Injectable Launch

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:AFP) has released an update.

AFT Pharmaceuticals has announced a collaboration with European partners to finalize the development of a novel injectable medicine targeting a significant global market. The agreement involves a Phase III clinical trial with shared costs and potential for early income through out-licensing. The medicine, which offers a single-dose advantage over existing treatments, is expected to reach the market within three years.

