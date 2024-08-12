AFS Amplifies Stake in Dynamic Group Holdings

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (AU:DDB) has released an update.

Australian Meat Industry Superannuation Pty Ltd (AFS) has significantly increased its stake in Dynamic Group Holdings Limited, with a new total holding of 61.627% following an on-market takeover bid. This move, involving the acquisition of additional ordinary shares valued at over $10 million, marks a substantial change in the company’s ownership structure. The financial community is keenly observing the implications of AFS’s expanded influence on Dynamic Group’s future.

