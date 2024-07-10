African Pioneer PLC Schedules Upcoming AGM

African Pioneer PLC (GB:AFP) has released an update.

African Pioneer PLC, an exploration and resource development company operating in Namibia, Botswana, and Zambia, has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 1, 2024, in London. Shareholders have been notified through a Chairman’s Letter, and additional information is accessible on the company’s website and the National Storage Mechanism. Interested parties can obtain further details directly from the company or its financial advisers and brokers listed on the announcement.

