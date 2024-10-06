African Gold Ltd. Strikes High-Grade Gold

African Gold Ltd. (AU:A1G) has released an update.

African Gold Ltd. has announced promising results from the first of six diamond drillholes at their Didievi Gold Project, revealing a significant intercept of 33 meters at 2.4 g/t gold. This discovery, made in a new quartz porphyry zone, suggests potential for a major mineral find and lies outside the project’s existing inferred resource, hinting at the prospect’s suitability for open-pit mining due to its shallow and high-grade characteristics.

