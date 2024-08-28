African Gold Ltd. Seeks New Stock Quotation

African Gold Ltd. (AU:A1G) has released an update.

African Gold Ltd. has announced the application for quotation of 46,820,800 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX security code A1G. The application was made on August 28, 2024, and it signifies a new financial move for the company in the stock market. This could be an indication of African Gold Ltd.’s growth strategy and potential investment opportunity for stock market enthusiasts.

