African Gold Ltd Initiates Trading Halt Pending Resource Estimate Upgrade

African Gold Ltd. ( (AU:A1G) ) has provided an update.

African Gold Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement regarding an upgrade to the mineral resource estimate for its Blaffo Guetto Gold Prospect. This halt is expected to last until the announcement is made or until the commencement of normal trading on June 23, 2025. The trading halt suggests a potentially significant development in the company’s operations, which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about African Gold Ltd.

African Gold Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is engaged in advancing its gold prospects, with a particular emphasis on the Blaffo Guetto Gold Prospect.

YTD Price Performance: 200%

Average Trading Volume: 2,247,865

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$92.12M

