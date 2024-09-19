African Gold Ltd. Calls Shareholder Meeting

African Gold Ltd. (AU:A1G) has released an update.

African Gold Ltd. has announced a general meeting for shareholders on October 22, 2024, to vote on several key resolutions, including the ratification of previously issued shares, approval for new share issues, and the issuance of broker options. The meeting will take place at Suite 23, 513 Hay Street, Subiaco, WA, with decisions made potentially impacting shareholder interests.

