African Gold Ltd Announces Trading Halt

African Gold Ltd. (AU:A1G) has released an update.

African Gold Ltd has requested a trading halt for its securities on the ASX, effective immediately, in anticipation of an upcoming announcement regarding the Didievi Project exploration targets. The halt is expected to last until the earlier of the start of trading on 1 August 2024 or when the announcement is made public. The company has not disclosed any further details that would inform the market about the reasons behind the trading halt.

