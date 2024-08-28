African Gold Ltd Advances Gold Exploration Efforts

African Gold Ltd. (AU:A1G) has released an update.

African Gold Ltd has commenced a diamond drilling program at the Didievi Gold Project in Cote d’Ivoire, aiming to expand and improve the recently discovered high-grade gold resource at the Blaffo Guetto Prospect. The company is targeting the growth of the inferred resource currently estimated at 4.93Mt for 452,000oz of gold at 2.9 g/t. This effort follows a successful $2.1 million capital raising, ensuring the financial backing for the project’s exploration activities.

