Africa Oil Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Repurchases

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

An update from Africa Oil ( (TSE:AOI) ) is now available.

Africa Oil Corp. has repurchased 403,900 common shares between December 30, 2024, and January 3, 2025, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These repurchases, carried out on the TSX and Nasdaq Stockholm, are part of a larger plan to buy back up to 18,362,364 shares by December 2025, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

More about Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria, an interest in the Venus light oil and associated gas discovery offshore Namibia, and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in west and south of Africa. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol AOI.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 135,510

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $632.3M

See more data about AOI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.