Africa Oil Advances Share Buyback Program

Africa Oil Corp. successfully repurchased 1,081,800 of its common shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with transactions split between the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm. The buyback initiative, which started in December 2023, aims to enhance shareholder value and will continue until December 2024, or until the maximum allowed shares are repurchased. Shares acquired through this program are set to be cancelled, signaling the company’s confidence in its financial stability and future prospects.

