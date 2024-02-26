AFR NuVenture Initiates Exploration Near Historic Mine

AFR NuVenture Resources Inc (TSE:AFR) has released an update.

AFR NuVenture Resources Inc. has announced plans to initiate an exploration program near the historic Sterling Mine in Nova Scotia, targeting copper-silver mineralization at shallow depths. The company has secured a mineral exploration license for the region, with drilling expected to begin in July, pending the necessary permits. The newly acquired property, which has shown promising historical data, including high silver assays, spans 560 acres and may benefit from a potential $100,000 grant under the Nova Scotia Mineral Resources Development Fund.

