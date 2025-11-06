Aflac Reports Strong Q3 Earnings and Dividend Increase

AFLAC Incorporated ( (AFL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information AFLAC Incorporated presented to its investors.

Aflac Incorporated, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S. and cancer and medical insurance in Japan, known for its ethical business practices and commitment to sustainability. In its third quarter of 2025, Aflac reported a significant turnaround with net earnings of $1.6 billion, compared to a net loss in the previous year, driven by net investment gains and a stronger yen/dollar exchange rate. Total revenues surged to $4.7 billion, reflecting a substantial increase from the previous year’s $2.9 billion. Key financial highlights include a 9.6% increase in adjusted earnings to $1.3 billion and a 15.3% rise in adjusted earnings per diluted share. Aflac’s U.S. segment saw a 2.5% increase in net earned premiums, while Aflac Japan experienced an 11.8% rise in sales, primarily due to its new cancer insurance product. The company also declared a fourth-quarter dividend and repurchased $1.0 billion in shares. Looking ahead, Aflac remains focused on executing its strategy to create long-term value for shareholders, with a continued emphasis on profitable growth and maintaining strong capital management practices.

