AFIC Reports Growth in Monthly NTA Per Share

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AFIC) reported an increase in its monthly net tangible asset (NTA) per share from $8.20 before tax in August to $8.33 in September 2024, reflecting a positive trend in its investment portfolio. The company, with a low management cost of 0.15%, highlights its diversified portfolio primarily in ASX-listed Australian equities, focusing on long-term capital growth and tax-effective income through fully franked dividends. AFIC’s portfolio performance has shown consistent long-term returns, with a sizeable $10.5 billion portfolio as of September 2024.

