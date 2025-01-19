AFIC Reports Estimated NTA of $8.29 per Share

Stay Ahead of the Market:
- Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks
- Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener
The latest update is out from Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:AFI) ).
Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (AFIC) announced its estimated net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share as $8.29 as of January 17, 2025. This figure is based on investments at market value and does not account for current or deferred tax, highlighting a pre-tax valuation above its current share price of $7.50, suggesting potential undervaluation in the market.
More about Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd.
Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (AFIC) operates in the investment industry, focusing on managing a diversified portfolio of Australian equities. The company is known for providing investment opportunities to shareholders through a stable and consistent approach, contributing to its position in the market as a key player in managed investment schemes.
YTD Price Performance: 0.0%
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
See more insights into AFI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.