AFIC Reports Estimated NTA Backing Per Share

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (AFIC) announced its estimated net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share as of March 21, 2025, to be $7.78, compared to the ASX closing share price of $7.25 on the same date. This announcement provides stakeholders with an insight into the company’s asset value, which is crucial for assessing its financial health and investment potential.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (AFIC) is an investment company based in Melbourne, Australia. It focuses on providing investors with diversified exposure to the Australian equity market, primarily through long-term investments in Australian companies.

