AFIC Announces Director’s Interest Changes

Australian Foundation Investment Co. Ltd. (AU:AFI) has released an update.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited has announced changes in directors’ interest notices, which detail the adjustments in holdings of director Robert Mark Freeman as of 7 August 2024. The lodged documents with the ASX under listing rule 3.19A.2 will inform shareholders and the public of the changes in direct and indirect interests of the director.

For further insights into AU:AFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.