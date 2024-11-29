Affluent Partners Reports Revenue Surge Amid Net Loss

Affluent Partners Holdings (HK:1466) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Affluent Partners Holdings reported a significant increase in revenue to HK$70.9 million for the six months ended September 2024, up from HK$25.1 million in the same period last year. Despite a rise in gross profit, the company posted a net loss of HK$1.9 million, primarily due to increased administrative expenses and income tax. Investors may find the revenue growth promising, though the financial results indicate challenges remain.

For further insights into HK:1466 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.