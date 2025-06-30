Affluent Foundation Holdings Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Affluent Foundation Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1757) ) has issued an update.

Affluent Foundation Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles. The board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, with Chan Siu Cheong serving as Chairman and CEO. The announcement also details the membership of the company’s Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees, highlighting the leadership and oversight roles within the organization.

