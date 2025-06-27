Affinor Growers Settles Debt with Share Issuance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Affinor Growers Inc. announced a debt settlement agreement with three creditors, settling $365,757.79 in debt by issuing 6,095,963 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share. This settlement involves related party transactions with company directors and is exempt from certain regulatory requirements due to the securities not exceeding 25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AFI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AFI is a Underperform.

Affinor Growers faces significant financial challenges with zero revenue and widening losses, resulting in a very low score. The company is highly leveraged with negative equity, adding to its risk profile. Technical analysis suggests a neutral market momentum but with a downward price trend. The negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield further undermine the stock’s valuation appeal.

Affinor Growers Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on developing vertical farming technologies to grow fruits and vegetables sustainably. It is listed on the CSE under the symbol ‘AFI’ and on the OTC PINK under the symbol ‘RSSFF’.

Average Trading Volume: 17,457

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.2M

