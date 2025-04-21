Affimed Faces Nasdaq Delisting Risk Due to Share Price

Affimed ( (AFMD) ) has shared an announcement.

On April 21, 2025, Affimed N.V. announced it received a notice from Nasdaq on April 15, 2025, indicating its shares had closed below the $1.00 minimum bid price for 30 consecutive days, risking delisting. The company has until October 13, 2025, to regain compliance, with a possible extension until April 13, 2026, if it meets certain conditions. The notice does not immediately affect the trading of Affimed’s shares, and the company is exploring options to address the issue.

Spark’s Take on AFMD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AFMD is a Neutral.

Affimed’s overall stock score reflects its financial struggles, with declining revenue and increasing losses being major concerns. The stock is technically weak, and the valuation is challenging due to negative earnings. Positive aspects from the earnings call, such as strategic progress in clinical trials and reduced losses, provide some optimism but are outweighed by financial and operational challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on AFMD stock, click here.

More about Affimed

Affimed N.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company based in Mannheim, Germany, focused on leveraging the innate immune system to fight cancer. The company develops innate cell engagers (ICE®) that target and destroy tumor cells, with several ICE® molecules in clinical development.

YTD Price Performance: -45.70%

Average Trading Volume: 113,340

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $11.17M

For a thorough assessment of AFMD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue