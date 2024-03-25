Affiliated Managers Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes

The latest announcement is out from Affiliated Managers Group (AMG).

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has announced key executive changes with Thomas M. Wojcik stepping into the role of Chief Operating Officer and Dava E. Ritchea taking over as Chief Financial Officer, both effective April 1, 2024. Wojcik will manage capital formation while reporting to the CEO, and Ritchea will oversee finance and accounting, bringing her extensive experience from Sculptor Capital Management and other financial institutions. Ritchea’s compensation package includes a $500,000 base salary, potential incentive compensation, and a substantial equity interest in the company to align her interests with those of the shareholders.

