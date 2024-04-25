Afentra Secures Angolan Oil Block Deals

Afentra Plc (GB:AET) has released an update.

Afentra Plc has announced government approval for its acquisition of interests in two Angolan oil blocks from Azule Energy, with the deal set to finalize in Q2 2024. Additionally, the Punja Discovery Area within one of these blocks has been declared a marginal discovery, granting it fiscal incentives that boost its commercial value. CEO Paul McDade expresses confidence in the investment climate in Angola and Afentra’s commitment to growing production and reserves in the region.

