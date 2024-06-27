Afentra PLC Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Afentra (GB:AET) has released an update.

Afentra PLC successfully held its Annual General Meeting, with shareholders overwhelmingly approving all proposed resolutions, including the reappointment of auditors, adoption of the annual accounts, director elections, and authorization for share allotments and market purchases. The company, which is engaged in upstream oil and gas operations in Africa, emphasizes its role in Africa’s responsible energy transition.

