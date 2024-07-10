Afentra PLC Reports Strong Mid-Year Results

Afentra (GB:AET) has released an update.

Afentra PLC, an oil and gas company operating in Africa, has reported robust financial and operational performance for the first half of 2024, with a net consideration of $28.4 million from the Azule Acquisition and a pre-tax revenue of $75.9 million. With an increase in production and successful crude oil sales, the company is gearing up for a scheduled crude oil sale in August 2024, backed by strategic hedging to secure prices. Afentra’s growth is further evidenced by the award of a 45% non-operated interest in the KON 19 onshore Angola block and ongoing contract negotiations for KON 15.

