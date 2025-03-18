Afentra Engages in Acquisition Talks for Angolan Oil Blocks

Afentra ( (GB:AET) ) has issued an update.

Afentra plc has confirmed discussions to acquire interests in Blocks 3/05 and 3/05A from Etu Energias, although the transaction is not yet certain. If successful, Afentra plans to use existing cash resources for the acquisition, subject to regulatory and government approvals. The company continues to collaborate with Sonangol and joint venture partners on redevelopment plans for these blocks, aiming to increase production and reserves, thereby enhancing asset value.

Afentra plc is an upstream oil and gas company focused on opportunities in Africa. It aims to support a responsible energy transition by partnering with divesting IOCs and Host Governments. Afentra holds various non-operated interests in offshore and onshore blocks in Angola, including producing and development assets in the Lower Congo Basin and exploration interests in the Kwanza Basin, as well as a carried interest in the Odewayne Block in Somaliland.

YTD Price Performance: -14.10%

Average Trading Volume: 751,113

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £89.78M

