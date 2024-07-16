AFC-HD AMS Reports Significant Growth in 2024

AFC-HD AMS Life Science Co., Ltd. (JP:2927) has released an update.

AFC-HD AMS Life Science Co., Ltd. has reported a robust financial performance with net sales increasing by 19.5% and operating profit by 41.9% in May 2024 compared to the previous year. The company also saw a 35.3% rise in profit attributable to owners and reported a comprehensive income growth of 30.4%. Total assets and net assets have also shown an upward trend.

