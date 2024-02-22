AFC Gamma Refocuses on Cannabis, Launches REIT Spin-Off

AFC Gamma (AFCG) has released an update.

AFC Gamma, Inc. has modified its investment strategy to concentrate exclusively on first and second lien loans to cannabis operators, eliminating non-cannabis commercial real estate from its portfolio. Alongside this strategic shift, the company is spinning off its commercial real estate lending business into a new, independent REIT called Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc., expected to go public on Nasdaq in mid-2024. Shareholders will receive shares of the new entity and a special cash dividend, with the company’s current leadership taking key roles in both entities post-Spin-Off.

