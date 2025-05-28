Afarak Group SE Registers Share Capital Reduction

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Afarak Group Plc ( (GB:AFRK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Afarak Group SE has registered a reduction of its share capital by EUR 22,642,049.60 in the Finnish Trade Register, following a resolution from its Extraordinary General Meeting. This adjustment, which transfers the reduced amount to the reserve for invested unrestricted equity, leaves the company’s share capital at EUR 1,000,000 without affecting the number of shares. The move is part of Afarak’s strategic financial management, potentially impacting its financial flexibility and stakeholder interests.

More about Afarak Group Plc

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer with a focus on sustainable growth. It operates a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

