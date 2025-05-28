Afarak Group SE Registers Share Capital Reduction

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Afarak Group Plc ( (GB:AFRK) ) has provided an update.

Afarak Group SE has registered a reduction in its share capital by €22,642,049.60, following a decision made at an extraordinary general meeting in January 2025. This reduction, which does not affect the number of shares, has been transferred to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity, leaving the new share capital at €1,000,000. This strategic financial adjustment is expected to optimize the company’s capital structure without altering shareholder equity.

More about Afarak Group Plc

Afarak Group is a manufacturer of specialty alloys aiming for stable growth, with operations in the specialty metals sector in Southern Europe and the ferroalloys sector in South Africa. The company’s shares are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki and the London Stock Exchange.

