Afarak Group SE Announces 2025 Financial Reporting Calendar

Afarak Group Plc ( (GB:AFRK) ) has provided an update.
Afarak Group SE has announced its 2025 financial reporting schedule, with key dates for the release of full-year 2024 results, the annual report, and half-year results. The company’s Annual General Meeting is slated for June 2025, and production reports will be issued quarterly, indicating a structured approach to financial transparency and stakeholder engagement.
More about Afarak Group Plc
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. It is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.
YTD Price Performance: 0.0%
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: £52.27M
