Afarak Group SE Announces 2025 Financial Reporting Calendar

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Afarak Group Plc ( (GB:AFRK) ) has provided an update.

Afarak Group SE has announced its 2025 financial reporting schedule, with key dates for the release of full-year 2024 results, the annual report, and half-year results. The company’s Annual General Meeting is slated for June 2025, and production reports will be issued quarterly, indicating a structured approach to financial transparency and stakeholder engagement.

More about Afarak Group Plc

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. It is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £52.27M

See more data about AFRK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.