Afarak Group Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Production Results Amidst Strategic Adjustments

Afarak Group’s production report for Q3 2025 indicates a mixed performance, with a notable increase in specialty segment output by 23% compared to the previous year. However, overall production decreased by 51.4% due to reduced South African mining activity following the sale of the Zeerust mine and preparation work at other sites. Despite these challenges, processing volumes increased by 24.4%, and Turkish mining activity rose by 41.3%. The demand for chrome ore remains strong in China, with improving price trends, although the weakening US currency impacts profitability.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on sustainable growth with a Specialty Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

