Afarak Group Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Production Results Amid Market Challenges

The latest announcement is out from Afarak Group Plc ( (GB:AFRK) ).

Afarak Group’s Q3 2025 production report highlights a 23% increase in specialty alloy production compared to the same period in 2024. However, overall mining operations saw a significant decline of 51.4% due to the sale of the Zeerust mine and reduced activity at Vlaakport and Mecklenburg mines. The South African mining operations decreased by 67.9%, while Turkish mining operations grew by 41.3%. The company anticipates continued strong demand for chrome ore in China, despite challenges such as the weakening US dollar and potential export quotas in South Africa.

More about Afarak Group Plc

Afarak Group is a manufacturer of specialty alloys, aiming for sustainable growth. The company operates in the specialty metals sector in Southern Europe and the ferroalloys sector in South Africa. Its shares are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki and the London Stock Exchange.

