Afarak Group Boosts Chromite Production with New Solar-Powered Plant

An announcement from Afarak Group Plc ( (GB:AFRK) ) is now available.

Afarak Group SE has announced the commissioning of a chromite ore beneficiation plant at its Vlakpoort mine in South Africa, with an expected initial production capacity of 10,000 tons of metallurgical-grade chromite concentrate per month. The plant, which operates primarily on solar power, marks a strategic move to enhance Afarak’s value chain and increase chromite concentrate production, with potential future expansion to include a PGM recovery facility.

More about Afarak Group Plc

Afarak Group is a manufacturer of specialty alloys, aiming for stable growth. The company operates in the specialty metals sector in Southern Europe and the ferroalloys sector in South Africa. Its shares are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki and the London Stock Exchange.

