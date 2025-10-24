Afarak Group Boosts Chrome Ore Production with New Solar-Powered Plant

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Afarak Group Plc ( (GB:AFRK) ) has issued an update.

Afarak Group has announced the commissioning of a new chrome ore processing plant at its Vlakpoort Mine in South Africa, expected to produce its first concentrate by the end of October. The plant, which will initially operate 12 hours a day using solar power, has a capacity of 10,000 tons of metallurgical grade chrome concentrate per month. This investment is part of Afarak’s strategy to enhance its value chain and increase chrome ore concentrate production, with potential future expansion to include a PGM recovery plant. The initiative underscores Afarak’s commitment to sustainable operations, leveraging green energy solutions.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer with a focus on sustainable growth. It operates a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki and the London Stock Exchange.

