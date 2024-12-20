Afarak Group Announces 2025 Financial Reporting Schedule

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Afarak Group Plc ( (GB:AFRK) ) has issued an announcement.

Afarak Group SE has announced its financial reporting schedule for 2025, including the release of its 2024 financial statements and annual report, as well as its half-year interim report. The company plans to hold its annual general meeting on June 3, 2025, with separate invitations to be issued. The regular quarterly production reports demonstrate Afarak’s commitment to transparency and provide stakeholders with consistent updates on its operational performance.

Afarak Group is a producer of specialty alloys, aiming for stable growth, with operations in specialty alloys in Southern Europe and ferroalloys in South Africa. The company’s shares are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki and the London Stock Exchange.

