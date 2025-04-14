AF Gruppen’s LAB Entreprenør Secures Major Rehabilitation Contract in Bergen

AF Gruppen ASA ( (AGRUF) ) has provided an update.

LAB Entreprenør, a subsidiary of AF Gruppen, has secured a MNOK 146 contract to rehabilitate a student residential block in Bergen for Sammen, the Student Welfare Organization in Western Norway. This project emphasizes the company’s commitment to sustainability by focusing on preservation over new construction, which aligns with their goal to reduce emissions in the industry.

More about AF Gruppen ASA

AF Gruppen is a prominent company operating in the construction industry, specializing in a range of services including building, civil engineering, and environmental projects. The company focuses on sustainable practices and is committed to reducing emissions through innovative construction solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 48.19%

Average Trading Volume: 100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.38B

