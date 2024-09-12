AF Gruppen’s Betonmast to Build Green Office in Fredrikstad

AF Gruppen ASA (AGRUF) has released an update.

Betonmast, part of AF Gruppen, has signed a turnkey contract with Værste AS for constructing a new eco-friendly office building in Fredrikstad, designed to include solar panels and green roofs. The MNOK 175 project will provide a 6,100 m2 office space and a 1,100 m2 parking garage, aimed to accommodate Gjensidige’s employees by September 2026. This development underscores Betonmast’s commitment to collaborative projects and marks a significant step in the development of a new district in Fredrikstad.

