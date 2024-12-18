AF Gruppen Wins Major Offshore Recycling Contract

AF Gruppen ASA (AGRUF) has released an update.

AF Gruppen has secured a contract from Heerema Marine Contractors to handle the dismantling and recycling of the Oseberg Øst platform from the North Sea, marking a significant recognition of their expertise in end-of-life services. The project, involving substantial structures, is set to take place between 2027 and 2033.

