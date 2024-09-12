AF Gruppen Undertakes Sustainable Rehabilitation Project

AF Gruppen ASA (AGRUF) has released an update.

AF Gruppen’s subsidiary, Åsane Byggmesterforretning AS, has secured a turnkey contract worth NOK 183 million to rehabilitate five residential buildings of Munsterbekken Borettslag in Bergen, improving insulation, roofing, and heating systems. The project, starting Q4 2024 and ending Q4 2026, aligns with the company’s commitment to sustainable building practices by upgrading existing structures instead of constructing new ones.

